Red Sox teams have supported the Jimmy Fund since 1953, but there were certain players who got much closer to the cause like Ted Williams, Mo Vaughn, Tim Wakefield and David Ortiz.

Most recently, Brock Holt has become the newest ambassador to the cause and to the kids.

To learn more about Holt’s relationship with the Jimmy Fund, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Images