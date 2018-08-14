Red Sox’s Bullpen Played Vital Role In Four-Game Sweep Of Orioles

The Boston Red Sox dominated the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, completing a four-game sweep of their American League East rivals thanks in large part to the bullpen.

Boston’s bullpen was heavily taxed in the series with the Orioles, but it performed admirably, posting a 3.20 ERA in 19 2/3 innings over the weekend.

While the Sox’s bullpen played a vital role in Baltimore, especially in Saturday’s doubleheader, they would welcome a night off Tuesday when Rick Porcello takes the mound in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley discuss the bullpen, watch the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

