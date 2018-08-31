Red Sox’s Chris Sale Feeling ‘Really Good’ After Latest Throwing Session

Chris Sale only has made two starts during the second half of the season, but the Boston Red Sox ace appears to be well on his way back to the big league mound.

Sale has been on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, with his last starting coming Aug. 13 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The left-hander threw long toss Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Chicago White Sox and gave a positive update on his rehab after the session. Sale noted that he is past the point of feeling sore and now is building toward batting practice sessions and perhaps a short start before being full-go.

To hear from Sale, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images