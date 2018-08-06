Red Sox’s Dominant Sweep Of Yankees Has #FireBoone Trending On Twitter

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

New York Yankees fans officially have been triggered.

Bronx Bombers diehards watched in horror Sunday night as the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep in walk-off fashion at Fenway Park. The series didn’t reflect well on any members of the Yankees, but it might’ve done the most damage (ah-thank you) to the reputation of manager Aaron Boone, whose players often looked disinterested throughout the debacle.

After the Yankees dropped the first two games of the series, #FireBoone began trending on Twitter. But when New York coughed up a three-run lead and lost Sunday night, things went up a notch.

Check out these tweets:

Cashman is the top GM in baseball, but firing a World Series champion manager fresh off of an ALCS appearance with a “rebuilding” team made no sense in November and still makes absolutely zero sense #FireBoone — Jordan Gold (@JGold720) August 6, 2018

Hard to stay optimistic. Playoffs are in jeopardy. Boone needs to be fired because he can’t manage a bullpen to save his life. #FIREBOONE — FIRE BOONE (@dannnykiernan) August 6, 2018

We really need to start a petition to get this clown fired. #fireboone — Blake R (@BlakeNinja) August 6, 2018

This is the worst managed team in all of baseball. Boone is a joke and this team is a joke. #FireBoone — J.J. Smith (@jj60smith) August 3, 2018

I was indifferent all year about the Aaron Boone hiring but after this complete embarrassment of a series, I am officially OUT. #FireBoone — Paul Alvaro (@PAlvaro18) August 6, 2018

#fireboone This guy is this the worst manager in baseball. Has anyone else ever seen such chaos strewn on a lineup. No one ever knows where they are hitting in the order or where they are playing. It’s a joke. Anyone think that Mickey, Reggie or Derek would put up with this HS — Legend 7 – The Mick (@Raider4756) August 6, 2018

What an embarrassment. Their idiot manager needs to go. Can't manage the bullpen, can't assemble an effective lineup/too many days off, can't motivate players to play better.#FireBoone https://t.co/HrfXZa9dWu — Andy Keating (@AndyK508) August 6, 2018

Someone wake me up from this bad dream with this guy. Boone is a tool #FireBoone https://t.co/PVL9Rr1kFU — Barry Cohen (@BC101089) August 6, 2018

When is enough enough? Fire Boone, hire ARod and light a damn fire under these guys asses 🤦🏻‍♀️ #yankees #FireBoone #Embarrassing — Alysha Tavares (@alyshatavares70) August 6, 2018

#Yankees @Yankees – In 1978 George Steinbrenner saved the season by firing Billy Martin and bringing in Bob Lemon. #FireBoone Bring Girardi back. — K2 Rock (@Obibrunn) August 6, 2018

Yeesh.

Is Boone getting too much flack for the Yankees’ listless performance in Boston? Probably. But teams often take on the personalities of their managers, and the Yankees certainly aren’t exuding passion or instilling confidence in anyone right now.

Still, Boone and the Yankees have plenty of time to right the ship, and it’s hard to imagine them looking any worse than they did in Beantown. But if their season spirals out of control and/or they suffer an early exit from the postseason, Boone’s seat could heat up.