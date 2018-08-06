Red Sox’s Dominant Sweep Of Yankees Has #FireBoone Trending On Twitter

New York Yankees fans officially have been triggered.
Bronx Bombers diehards watched in horror Sunday night as the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep in walk-off fashion at Fenway Park. The series didn’t reflect well on any members of the Yankees, but it might’ve done the most damage (ah-thank you) to the reputation of manager Aaron Boone, whose players often looked disinterested throughout the debacle.
After the Yankees dropped the first two games of the series, #FireBoone began trending on Twitter. But when New York coughed up a three-run lead and lost Sunday night, things went up a notch.
Check out these tweets:
Yeesh.
Is Boone getting too much flack for the Yankees’ listless performance in Boston? Probably. But teams often take on the personalities of their managers, and the Yankees certainly aren’t exuding passion or instilling confidence in anyone right now.
Still, Boone and the Yankees have plenty of time to right the ship, and it’s hard to imagine them looking any worse than they did in Beantown. But if their season spirals out of control and/or they suffer an early exit from the postseason, Boone’s seat could heat up.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP