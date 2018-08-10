Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez ‘Looked Good’ During Latest Bullpen Session

Eduardo Rodriguez has been on the disabled list since July 14 when the Boston Red Sox left-hander suffered a sprained ankle while jumping over a runner sliding into first base.

When the injury initially occurred, manager Alex Cora wasn’t sure if Rodriguez would be able to make it back this season. But the lefty has made remarkable progress in his rehab, and he took the latest step Friday prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez threw 66 pitches off the mound at Camden Yards, and Red Sox pitching Dana LeVangie gave a glowing review of the lefty’s session.

