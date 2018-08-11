Red Sox’s Hector Velazquez Takes Mound In Game 2 Of Doubleheader Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox rolled in Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, winning the matinee 5-0 behind David Price.

Boston will hand the ball to Hector Velazquez in Game 2, while the O’s will turn to Yefry Ramirez. Velazquez is 7-0 with a 2.94 ERA on the season. He has been a valuable member of the Red Sox’s staff this season, turning in quality innings in both the bullpen and starting rotation.

To hear the preview for Game 2, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images