Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez On Pace For Historic, Babe Ruth-Like Season

To state the obvious: J.D. Martinez is mashing in his first season with the Boston Red Sox.

The All-Star outfielder currently is batting .333 with 37 homers and 104 RBIs and has a legitimate chance of earning the Triple Crown and winning the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

But let’s forget about awards for a moment. If Martinez continues at his current, ludicrous pace, he’ll finish the year with at least 50 homers and a .330 average — something that’s only been done seven times in Major League Baseball history, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

And, well, we have a feeling you’ve heard of the four players who accomplished the feat.

That’s right: Martinez is on track to do something that hasn’t been done since 1956.

(In fairness to Mickey Mantle, Jimmie Foxx, Hack Wilson and Babe Ruth, Martinez’s projected numbers still would pale in comparison to the stats those four Hall of Famers put up.)

All in all, Martinez is having not just one of the best seasons in Red Sox history, but also one of the best offensive years in MLB history.

Of course, he and the Red Sox are far more concerned with getting 11 wins in October than they are gaudy hitting stats.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images