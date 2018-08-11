Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals’ Key’ To Recent Resurgence At Plate

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jackie Bradley Jr. might be ready to take off.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder finished 2-for-4 with a pair of homers in Saturday’s 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The performance raised his average to .216 — the highest it’s been since April 25.

So, what’s been the key to Bradley’s resurgence?

