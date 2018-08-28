Red Sox’s Rusney Castillo Named To 2018 International League All-Star Team

Rusney Castillo’s excellent season at Triple-A Pawtucket hasn’t been enough to earn him a promotion to the Boston Red Sox — almost entirely because of the financial implications of a call-up — but the 31-year-old outfielder still received some recognition Tuesday.

Castillo has been named to the 2018 post-season International League All-Star Team, marking the second consecutive season he’s been elected to the squad.

The post-season IL All-Star Team and award winners are selected by the league’s managers, coaches, media and club representatives, and Castillo’s selection comes with him on the verge of becoming the first PawSox player to win the IL batting title since Wade Boggs in 1981.

Castillo entered Tuesday hitting a league-best .323 with five home runs, 58 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and a .784 OPS. His 150 hits thus far are the most by a PawSox player in a single season since Joe Thurston totaled 160 hits in 2008.

Castillo, who signed a seven-year, $72.5 million deal in August 2014, was taken off the Red Sox’s 40-man roster and outrighted to Pawtucket in June 2016, the last time he appeared in a major league game.

The Red Sox have a deep outfield featuring the likes of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez, but there’s a chance Castillo would be in the majors right now if not for his contract, which still pays him lucrative salaries — $11 million in 2018 and 2019, with $13.5 guaranteed for 2020 — yet doesn’t count toward Boston’s payroll for luxury tax purposes because of when he was outrighted.

