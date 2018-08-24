Red Sox’s Steven Wright ‘Felt Good’ After Latest Throwing Session

The Boston Red Sox might be getting some much-needed reinforcements back as the calendar flips to September.

Boston has been missing starting pitchers Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez for most of the summer, but both appear close to returning to the big league club.

Wright, who has been out with left knee inflammation, threw batting practice before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the knuckleballer gave a positive update after the session.

