Reds’ Scooter Gennett To Honor Dale Earnhardt During MLB Players’ Weekend

When Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett takes the field during Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend, he’ll be doing it for Dale.

Players’ Weekend, which runs from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, is highlighted by players wearing nicknames on the backs of their jerseys. And Gennett, a lifelong racing fan, will honor NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. by featuring “Dal3” on the back of his Reds uniform.

Here’s the full list of Reds nicknames, including Gennett’s:

Here are the #Reds' nicknames for the backs of their Players' Weekend jerseys. pic.twitter.com/LBNJRIM3t5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 9, 2018

This is just the latest example of Gennett honoring “The Intimidator” while on the diamond.

The All-Star wore No. 4 last season, but switched to No. 3 for the 2018 campaign to pay homage to his favorite driver.

“It’s my favorite number,” Gennett told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon in spring. “I was a big Dale Earnhardt fan when I was younger, still am. I didn’t really like No. 4. I had the four home runs (in one game) and all of that. I think three homers a game wouldn’t be too bad.”

Now, we’re not saying wearing No. 3 and putting “Dal3” on your jersey aren’t cool ways to honor one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. However, they both pale in comparison to the decal Gennett features on the bottom of his bat every game.

And, well, Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks the decal is pretty cool.

Raise hell, praise Dale 🤘🏼 https://t.co/Qj6UE4xqNo — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 10, 2018

Awesome.

In case you were wondering (you probably weren’t), here are the Reds’ uniforms and hats for Players’ Weekend:

The #Reds will wear these caps and jerseys in Chicago for Players' Weekend. pic.twitter.com/VzNiU8Tt8e — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 9, 2018

Meh.

As for Gennett, he’s having a decidedly non-meh season. The 28-year-old is hitting .313 with 17 homers and 68 RBIs for the Reds.

Too bad his MVP-caliber season is being wasted on a last-place team.

