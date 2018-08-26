Rich Hill Attributes Hilarious Players Weekend Nickname To Brock Holt

To those who don’t know the backstory, Rich Hill’s MLB Players Weekend nickname probably seems a little bizarre.

Over this weekend’s three-game sets, players got to choose the name on the back of their jersey. For the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, his jersey read “D. Mountain.”

So where did he get the name from?

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Hill said it dates back to when he was teammates with Boston Red Sox utility man Brock Holt. As a play on Hill’s name, Holt referred to him as (drum roll, please) Dick Mountain.

Witty.

It appears Holt made that nickname big, and that Hill’s teammates with the Dodgers now call him that, even to the point that he was willing to put it on his jersey.

And for those curious, Holt went with “Brockstar” on the back of his jersey.

