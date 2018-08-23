Richard Sherman’s New Daily Fantasy Site Features Interesting Twist To Format

Leave it to Richard Sherman to offer an intriguing new fantasy product for 2018.
Yes, that’s San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who announced Thursday in a press release to ESPN’s David Purdum he’s launching a daily fantasy sports site called Daily Number. Sherman, who is the site’s “chief brand ambassador” and co-founder alongside CEO Tom McAuley, is believed to be the first active NFL player to own a legitimate stake in a fantasy product.
So, what does Daily Number offer? It’s similar to DFS sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, with a twist: Entrants create new seven-player rosters every week that try to surpass a predetermined total number of fantasy points, or the “Daily Number.” If your team hits that number, you cash in, with your winnings prorated by the number of “stars” you have on your roster. (The fewer top players you choose, the higher your payout, similar to how an underdog nets a bigger payout at sports books.)
“Daily Number is a game-changer,” Sherman said in the release, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number. I’m extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry.”
The timing of the launch is no coincidence: Several states — including Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey — have passed legislation making it legal to play fantasy sports for money in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn a federal ban on sports gambling.
Having the backing of an NFL star like Sherman, who will star in an upcoming promotional video for the site, per ESPN, should help Daily Number generate some buzz with the NFL’s regular season right around the corner.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images
