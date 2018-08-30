Rick Porcello Gets Ball For Red Sox In Series Opener Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox are back to their winning ways.

After getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays this past weekend, the Red Sox responded with a two-game sweep of the Miami Marlins, capped off by Wednesday’s 14-6 win at Fenway Park.

Boston will look to keep it going Thursday night when it opens up a four-game set in Chicago against the White Sox. Rick Porcello will take the mound for the visitors, while the South Siders will counter with Lucas Giolito.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports