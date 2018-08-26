Rick Porcello Laments His, Red Sox’s ‘Sloppy’ Performance In Loss To Rays

The Boston Red Sox have looked pretty sharp most nights this season, but Saturday was not one of those nights.

The Sox put on a pretty ugly showing and fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1, dropping the second straight contest of the three-game set at Tropicana Field. There really were no redeeming qualities for Boston in the loss, as everything from the pitching to the offense were quite underwhelming.

Following the game, Sox starter Rick Porcello gave a pretty candid assessment of his and his team’s performance. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.