Rick Porcello Looks To Continue Dominating Rays At Tropicana Field

It has been an inconsistent second half of the season for Rick Porcello.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander has alternated between dominant starts and stinkers since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, but he’ll take the mound Saturday at a place he’s dominated in his career: Tropicana Field.

Porcello is 8-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 14 career starts in St. Petersburg, Fla., and it’ll be up to him to help the Red Sox even the series against the Tampa Bay Rays after Boston suffered a 10-3 loss Friday to open the set.

To hear more about Porcello’s career at the Trop, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

