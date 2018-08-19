Rick Porcello Set To Face Corey Kluber In Red Sox-Indians Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians will meet this week in a clash of division leaders, and Monday’s opener will feature a matchup of tough pitchers.

Sox starter Rick Porcello is set to get the ball and will be opposed by Indians ace Corey Kluber. Porcello was solid his last time out, allowing just one run on two hits over seven innings of work. Kluber, meanwhile, is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 21 strikeouts in his last three starts.

To see a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images