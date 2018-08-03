Red Sox Final

Rick Porcello To Start Friday Vs. Yankees In Search Of 14th Win In 2018

by on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 11:36PM
Thursday night’s Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees series opener was all about the bats, but Friday’s game at Fenway Park very well could be a pitcher’s duel.

Rick Porcello is set to start for the Red Sox in search of his 14th win of the season. The right-hander is tied for the second-most victories in the American League behind Luis Severino, who, coincidentally, will start for the Yankees in the second installment of the four-game set.

For a preview of the pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

