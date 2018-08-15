Rick Porcello’s Dominance Is Reminder Of Intriguing Red Sox Playoff Rotation Battle

The Boston Red Sox, barring an epic collapse, will begin the American League Division Series on Oct. 5. Chris Sale, barring an injury, will start for Boston.

After that, though, it’s still up in the air.

Obviously we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, but it’s Aug. 15, and the Red Sox currently are 51 games over .500. Everyone knows how great they are, but there’s not a whole lot to add to the conversation at this moment — so we look ahead.

Alex Cora and his coaching staff will have a decision to make when it comes to who gets the ball in Game 2 behind Sale. At the moment, the two most likely choices seem to be Rick Porcello and David Price.

When it comes down to choosing between two former Cy Young Award winners, you could do worse.

Porcello made his latest claim for the job Tuesday night with one of his best starts of the season. The right-hander went six innings, allowed just one run and struck out 10 Philadelphia Phillies in Boston’s sixth straight win.

Porcello improved his record to 15-5 in the process, which looks nice but is also a byproduct of pitching for the best team in MLB. But don’t discount what he’s done, either. Porcello’s ERA sits at 4.04, and he’s averaging a strikeout per inning. He’s pitched into the seventh inning in 10 of his 25 starts this season, allowing three runs or fewer in each. And if you take away his starts against the Toronto Blue Jays (20 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings), that ERA goes down to 3.27.

Luckily for Porcello, he won’t be seeing Toronto in the playoffs.

Cora will have options, though. David Price, for all of the drama that comes with the left-hander, is having his best season in Boston, with a 12-6 ERA to go along with a 3.75 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings. He’s been lights-out since the All-Star break, posting a 0.987 WHIP and allowing just three runs in four starts.

If you’re into home/road splits, Price is the better choice for Game 2. He has better numbers at Fenway Park than he does on the road, while Porcello has been better away from Boston. Here’s the thing, though: Let’s assume the Red Sox play the New York Yankees in the ALDS. How can we forget Price’s start in the Bronx where he allowed eight earned runs and couldn’t get out of the fourth inning?

(Yet both pitched very well against the Yankees in last weekend’s series in Boston.)

Price’s playoff issues are well documented, but it’s not like Porcello — and his 5.47 career playoff ERA — has been lights-out in October, either.

A dark horse in this entire discussion is also Eduardo Rodriguez. He’s probably on the outside looking in as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, but he looked downright dominant at times before getting hurt.

The Red Sox as a team might not have much to play for down the stretch aside from chasing history, but for anyone not named Chris Sale, rotation spots are up for grabs, which should be fun to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images