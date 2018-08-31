Rob Gronkowski Overrated? Rob Ryan’s Simple Statement Ends Debate

Rob Ryan won’t entertain doubts over Rob Gronkowski’s talent for even one second.

The former NFL defensive coordinator dismissed Jalen Ramsey’s assertion the New England Patriots tight end is “overrated” Friday during his appearance on FOX Sports’ “Undisputed.” Ramsey’s opinion about Gronkowski emerged Thursday in an article ESPN the Magazine published. Ryan characterized the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback’s comment as “off base.”

“Tom Coughlin just got to be going crazy right now. I don’t know why Jalen Ramsey thinks he has to be Richard Sherman all of a sudden. He’s a fantastic talent. He’s saying corners can cover Gronkowski. Trust me, we’ve tried that when I’ve been coaching against him." — Rob Ryan pic.twitter.com/9KFTLrB6eA — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 31, 2018

“He’s one of the best tight ends in football … ever,” Ryan said. “He’s light (Mark) Bavaro when he blocks, he’s like (Shannon) Sharpe when he catches the ball.”

Only Ramsey knows the true intentions behind his Gronkowski opinion and whether we should take his words literally. If Ramsey means what he said, one probably doesn’t need to have 30-plus years of coaching experience to conclude it’s hogwash.

