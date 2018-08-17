Rob Parker Drops Another Awful Take About Tom Brady’s Supposed Decline

Rob Parker’s shtick is getting old — no pun intended.

Parker has long been one of the biggest Tom Brady haters in the Milky Way galaxy, but the polarizing pundit has brought his trolling to another level since the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles back in February. And he busted out another gem Friday, one day after Brady thrived in New England’s 37-20 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Basically, Brady has made Parker eat crow so many times over the years that the goofball talking head would like nothing more than for the Patriots quarterback’s production to fall off a cliff, resulting in New England’s demise. The only problem is Brady, for the most part, has shown no signs of slowing down, so Parker typically has to grasp at straws when critiquing the veteran signal-caller.

That’s exactly what Parker did Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” when he again tried to predict Brady’s decline by pointing to Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Both Favre and Manning regressed significantly in their final seasons, Parker argued, despite enjoying plenty of success the year prior.

“Tom Brady and Brett Favre have almost identical numbers at age 40. Brett Favre fell off at age 41… This is the year Tom Brady looks 41.” — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/e6hI2yJGrm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 17, 2018

On the scale of Parker takes, this actually is pretty tame. Favre and Manning admittedly sucked in their final seasons at ages 41 and 39, respectively, and it’d be irrational to think Brady won’t someday take a step back as he powers toward his mid-40s.

But Brady seemingly is far healthier than either of those all-time greats were as their careers dwindled, and he just put on a clinic Thursday night in his first preseason action since one of the best Super Bowl performances ever. Plus, Brady is hands down the greatest quarterback in NFL history, so comparing him to anyone is fruitless.

Will Parker ever learn? Probably not. Even if Brady thrives and the Patriots end up advancing to another Super Bowl, Parker likely will just sit there next preseason and talk about how the QB’s age-42 season finally will mark his decline. And if history is any indication, he’ll be wrong yet again.

