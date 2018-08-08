Rob Parker Goes Off On Tom Brady, Says He’s One Of ‘Luckiest’ Players Ever

You hear a lot (like, a lot) of stupid things said during morning sports talk shows.

What Rob Parker said Wednesday morning on “Undisputed,” however, might be the absolute dumbest.

The “Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers” debate was a big topic during Wednesday’s episode, with Skip Bayless vehemently arguing for Brady as the NFL’s best quarterback. Aside from being unsurprisingly loud and occasionally annoying, the discussion largely was tolerable.

But then Parker came in and sprayed verbal bile all over the desk, highlighted by his labeling of Brady as “one of the luckiest players of all-time.” He also suggested that there is no one who would select Brady over Rodgers in any scenario.

Grab a barf bag and watch Parker make negative sense in the video below:

"Tom Brady is one of the luckiest players of all time. … Aaron Rodgers has the NFL's record for QB passer rating in the history of all the QBs who's ever played, including Tom Brady." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/aHbXYlLuJj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 8, 2018

Yeesh.

Hey, if you think Rodgers is better than Brady, then good for you — you’re allowed to have your opinion. But suggesting Brady somehow lucked his way into five Super Bowl championships and three Most Valuable Player awards is, well, preposterously stupid.

But hey, what else would you expect from someone responsible for some the most brutal sports takes in recent memory.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images