Robert Williams Gushes Over Work Ethic Of Al Horford, Aron Baynes

Robert Williams couldn’t have asked for a better situation upon entering the NBA.
The Boston Celtics selected Williams with the No. 27 overall pick in this year’s draft. Not only do the Celtics have a great head coach and a slew of young talent, they also boast a pair of veteran big men who can serve as mentors to Williams.
Al Horford and Aron Baynes were the pillars of Boston’s interior last season, and they’ll look to do the same in the 2019 campaign. And while Williams has yet to even play a game with the duo, he already understands what makes them great.
Horford and Baynes have a combined 17 years of NBA experience, so it would be easy for them to get a bit complacent at this stage in their respective careers. But both men clearly are hungry for success, and they’re setting a great example for Williams in the process.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
