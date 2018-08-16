Rockets GM Says LeBron James Is Best NBA Player Ever By ‘Bit Of A Big Margin’

LeBron James hasn’t yet finished his NBA career, but one general manager already has seen enough to call the new Los Angeles Lakers forward the best player of all time.

In fact, he doesn’t think the race is particularly close.

“You look at his ability to generate wins and championship probability over time, and you basically break that down. Obviously, you don’t need all the numbers. You can watch as well and see that as well,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“But if you basically isolate that and also look at the career he’s had, frankly I think at this point it’s become a bit of a big margin, actually, where he’s come out ahead. I know that’s a little controversial.”

Rockets GM @dmorey says advanced analytics show that LeBron is the greatest NBA player of all-time by a “big margin” pic.twitter.com/Po4tYq5pR2 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 15, 2018

The LeBron vs. MJ debate is one of the most fierce in all of sports.

In fairness to Morey, many of the stats are on James’ side. He’s very likely to pass Jordan on the all-time scoring list next season, and he’s already past the Chicago Bulls legend in assists, rebounds, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. James also needs just six blocks to pass MJ in that category.

Of course, Jordan went 6-for-6 in NBA Finals and won series MVP in all six. James is 3-6 in the NBA Finals with three Finals MVP awards.

Regardless of which way you look at this debate, a strong case can be made for James as the best ever, and that case only will get stronger as he continues to play at a high level.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images