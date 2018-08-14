Ryan Brasier Almost Hit Theo Epstein With Pitch During 2007 Red Sox Workout

Ryan Brasier has had a long, adventurous journey to the 2018 Boston Red Sox, one that coincidentally began with a wild showcase for the same team whose bullpen he now occupies.

The Red Sox and then-general manager Theo Epstein were high on Brasier coming out of the University of Texas in 2007, but his predraft workout was, in other words, a disaster.

Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe detailed Braiser’s path back to the Red Sox, and it all started with a rough day on the mound in 2007.

Per Abraham:

The Red Sox had Ryan Brasier on their list of candidates to be selected in the 2007 amateur draft. The righthander had pitched well at a junior college in Texas and had a good recommendation from their area scout, Jim Robinson.

Brasier was even invited to a predraft workout at Fenway Park, a sure sign the Sox thought highly of him.

That didn’t last long. His pitches were so erratic during the showcase that one almost hit then-general manager Theo Epstein.

Braiser bounced around from the Angels to the Oakland Athletics to the Hiroshima Carp of the Japanese League before landing on a minor-league deal with the Red Sox during spring training.

Boston called-up the right-hander July 8 and he’s turned into one of manger Alex Cora’s favorite weapons out of the bullpen. Braiser has a 1.13 ERA in 15 games for the Sox since the call-up and he likely will be on the postseason roster if he continues to blow hitters away with his high-90s fastball.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images