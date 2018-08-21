Ryan Brasier Was Unaware Dave Dombrowski Offered Such High Praise For Him

Ryan Brasier knew the Boston Red Sox potentially could land another reliever before Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline. But apparently, the Sox pitcher had no idea his performances were part of the reason why the team passed on one.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted the Sox didn’t acquire extra bullpen help because he felt no relief pitcher available was better than Brasier and Tyler Thornburg.

“I knew we were kind of in the hunt for a reliever, but I never heard that,” Brasier said when asked if he knew of Dombrowski’s comments, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Obviously I’m just going to keep going out and trying to do what I’ve been doing,” Brasier added. “It’s good to know he was saying stuff like that.”

It’s easy to see why Dombrowski felt confident in Brasier. The 30-year-old has given up just two earned runs in 18 innings pitched while batters are hitting a mere .150 against the right-hander. He’s collected 11 strikeouts since the deadline while surrendering just one walk.

He had plenty of success in Triple-A Pawtucket (1.34 ERA over 40 1/3 innings), and the transition to the big leagues has been seamless for Brasier, who continues to prove his worth to the team.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images