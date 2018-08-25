Sam Darnold, Josh McCown’s In-Sync Hair Slick Demands Your Attention

Videos of in-sync athletes are all the rage these days, apparently.

During the 2017-18 NBA season, a clip of the Phoenix Suns moving in perfect unison went viral, as did a video of Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza doing oddly synchronized stuff on the bench. And, well, there was another weird instance of athletic harmony Friday night during a preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

Midway through the second quarter, cameras caught Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and veteran backup Josh McCown slicking their hair in the exact same way at the exact same time. It was an exceptionally unimportant and irrelevant moment, but nevertheless one we can’t take our eyes off.

Check this out:

Lookin’ good, bros.

The Giants went on to beat the Jets 22-16, dropping Gang Green to 1-2 on the preseason. Their quarterbacks’ hair games, however, remain undefeated.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images