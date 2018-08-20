Sam Darnold To Save Jets? Jets GM Latest To Shower Praise On Rookie QB

The New York Jets have not had an elite quarterback since Joe Namath in the 1960s, but reports out of training camp suggest Sam Darnold could be the next great QB for the beleaguered franchise.

The rookie quarterback, selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has drawn rave reviews from the media, fans and people within the Jets organization, including general manager Mike Maccagnan.

“He’s everything you’re looking for in a young quarterback as far as the ability to go out there and the game isn’t too big for him,” Maccagnan said Monday during a radio interview on WFAN. “The stage isn’t too big for him. Really, when the lights come on, he gets better.”

Darnold seems destined to start Week 1 when the Jets open the regular season Monday, Sept. 10 against the Detroit Lions. New York also has Teddy Bridgewater on the roster, and they could trade him for a draft pick and/or a roster player. That scenario would leave the Jets with Darnold and an experienced backup in Josh McCown.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2011, and that seven-year postseason drought is the longest in the AFC East. But we have a feeling that a good season from Darnold will be enough to satisfy Jets fans, many of whom have never seen their team have a top-tier signal caller.

