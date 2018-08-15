Sandy Leon, Alex Cora Praise Rick Porcello For Great Outing Vs. Phillies

Rick Porcello was feeling it Tuesday night in the City of Brothery Love.

The right-hander spun a gem in the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing just one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts over seven strong innings in Boston’s 2-1 win. Oh yeah, Porcello also got it done with the bat to the tune of a loud double in the first inning.

After the game, Sox catcher Sandy Leon and manager Alex Cora praised Porcello for his efforts against the Phils. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.