Sandy Leon Explains Why Red Sox Pitchers Are Having So Much Success Throwing To Him

Entering Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox are 27-2 in the last 29 games catcher Sandy Leon has started.

And while the pitchers throwing to him certainly are a pretty big factor in that, Leon’s role in it simply cannot be ignored, especially at this point.

So what makes Leon such a delight to throw to?

Any Sox pitcher will tell you — and good eye for baseball will confirm — that Leon just knows the game. He knows his pitchers and the opposing hitters front to back, plus he has a good read for the game and every situation.

In an interview with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Leon detailed the secret sauce that allows him to work so well with each pitcher.

“You have to be able to communicate with the guys on the mound,” Leon told Bradford. “You have to know who is pitching. You have to know the way they throw the ball. You can’t call the game the same way for (Rick) Porcello or (David) Price, or (Chris) Sale and (Nathan) Eovaldi. They’re all different. You have to know who is pitching, what is their No. 1 pitch, their second-best pitch and their third-best pitch.

“We have a great pitching staff. They’re really good. They compete. They fight. That’s the No. 1 point,” Leon added. “Second, (pitching coach) Dana (LeVangie) is always working to give you something you can work with to call the game. He knows the hitters so well so he gives you stuff to call the game with. And then you see how the pitches are working and what is their best pitch. Yeah, I can call a good game but if the guy on the mound doesn’t execute that pitch nothing happens. If I call for a fastball inside and they miss with middle-away, it won’t matter. You have to go with the staff we’ve got. They’ve been great.”

There’s no arguing the results. And with each passing game, Leon is making a more and more compelling case that he is the best defensive catcher in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images