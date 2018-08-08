MLB

Sea Dogs Mascot Totally Killed It During ‘Star Wars’ Night DJ Session

by on Wed, Aug 8, 2018 at 4:39PM
Portland Sea Dogs mascot slugger

Photo via Twitter/Slugger_SeaDogs

If what happened during “Star Wars” night at Hadlock Field on Tuesday doesn’t make you a Minor League Baseball fan, nothing will.

The Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate, were hosting the Erie Sea Wolves, the Double-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers. And at one point during the game, Slugger, the Sea Dogs mascot, transformed into DJ SLUG-3PO and performed a truly memorable DJ session, highlighted by a series of killer dance moves.

Check this out:

We know, we know: They can put anybody inside that suit. But who cares? Watching a C-3PO-stylized dog mascot doing “the worm” to Daft Punk’s “Robot Rock” is awesome no matter who’s behind the mask.

Alas, Slugger’s intergalactic rave antics weren’t enough to inspire the Sea Dogs, who wound up suffering a 5-3 loss in front of their home fans.

