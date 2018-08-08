Sea Dogs Mascot Totally Killed It During ‘Star Wars’ Night DJ Session

Photo via Twitter/Slugger_SeaDogs

If what happened during “Star Wars” night at Hadlock Field on Tuesday doesn’t make you a Minor League Baseball fan, nothing will.

The Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate, were hosting the Erie Sea Wolves, the Double-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers. And at one point during the game, Slugger, the Sea Dogs mascot, transformed into DJ SLUG-3PO and performed a truly memorable DJ session, highlighted by a series of killer dance moves.

Check this out:

I decided to showcase my mad DJ skills on Star Wars Night. #RobotRock pic.twitter.com/vLgjBi6Rc8 — Slugger The Sea Dog (@Slugger_SeaDog) August 8, 2018

We know, we know: They can put anybody inside that suit. But who cares? Watching a C-3PO-stylized dog mascot doing “the worm” to Daft Punk’s “Robot Rock” is awesome no matter who’s behind the mask.

Alas, Slugger’s intergalactic rave antics weren’t enough to inspire the Sea Dogs, who wound up suffering a 5-3 loss in front of their home fans.