Seahawks’ Earl Thomas Explains Holdout, States Demands In Players’ Tribune

Earl Thomas is taking his case to the court of public opinion.

The Seattle Seahawks free safety explained Thursday in an essay he published in The Players’ Tribune why he’s holding out from training camp and what he wants from the team in the immediate future. In doing so, Thomas, a leader of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield and five-time All-Pro, doubles down on the demands he initially issued last month via Instagram, as the start of training camp approached.

“If you’re risking your body to deliver all of this value to an organization, then you deserve some sort of assurance that the organization will take care of you if you get hurt,” Thomas writes. “It’s that simple. This isn’t new, and this isn’t complicated. It’s the reason I’m holding out — I want to be able to give my everything, on every play, without any doubt in my mind.

“And it’s the reason why I’m asking the Seahawks to do one of two things:

“Offer me an extension.

“Or trade me to a team that wants me to be part of their future.”

Thomas, 29, will be an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming 2018 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday via Twitter some NFL executives are expecting the Seahawks to trade Thomas.

Seahawks’ S Earl Thomas reiterates this morning on @PlayersTribune: “I’m asking the Seahawks to do one of two things: Offer me an extension. Or trade me to a team that wants me to be part of their future.” NFL execs believe he’ll ultimately be traded. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2018

Rumors earlier this year claimed the Dallas Cowboys are keen to trade for Thomas, a Texas native who has supported the team for much of his life. Dallas and Seattle reportedly failed to agree to a trade because the Cowboys balked at the Seahawks’ asking price.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images