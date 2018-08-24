Serena Williams Can’t Wear Catsuit At French Open Under New Dress Code

French sporting elites don’t appreciate Serena Williams’ fashion sense.

The tennis superstar will be prohibited from wearing her black catsuit at the French Open due to a newly imposed dress code, French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli revealed in an interview Tennis Magazine published Friday. Williams’ Nike-manufactured, body-length catsuit grabbed attention earlier this year at Roland Garros, but Giudicelli believes that outfit crossed a line.

“I believe we have sometimes gone too far,” Giudicelli said, per The Associated Press. “Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.

Williams, 36, dedicated the catsuit to mothers who have endured difficult pregnancies, as she did last year during the birth of her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything,” Williams told reporters in May. “That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a catsuit, right?”

Giudicelli claims French Open attire rules won’t be as strict as Wimbledon’s, which mandate competitors must wear white. He didn’t specify in the interview what the rules are but did reveal the French Tennis Federation has asked manufacturers for advanced looks at each player’s outfit in order to bless or condemn them.

Thumbnail photo via Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports Images