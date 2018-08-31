Serena Williams Vs. Venus Williams Live Stream: Watch U.S. Open Match Online

All eyes will be on Flushing Meadows, New York on Friday night when Serena Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, face off in the third round of the U.S. Open.

This is the earliest the sisters have ever met in a Grand Slam in 20 years, but it promises to be high drama, nonetheless.

The showdown was set up Wednesday when Serena Williams vaporized Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 6-2, 6-2. That came hours after Venus Williams dismantled Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5.

It should be a fun night at the tennis’ top event.

Here’s how you can watch Serena vs. Venus online:

When: Friday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images