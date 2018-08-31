Shannon Sharpe Defends Rob Gronkowski Against Jalen Ramsey’s Comments

Jalen Ramsey believes Rob Gronkowski is overrated.

And Ramsey is dead wrong, according to Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe is a Hall of Fame tight end. He knows what it takes to play the position at a high level. So on Friday, Sharpe defended Gronkowski against Ramsey’s criticism and explained on FS1’s “Undisputed” why the New England Patriots tight end will go down as one of the all-time greats.

“When it’s all said and done, @RobGronkowski would probably go down as the greatest TE to ever play… Gronk is the only TE I’ve ever felt can go get 20 TDs in a season.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/tT9VbQ795K — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 31, 2018

Ramsey took a shot at Gronkowski in a recent interview for ESPN The Magazine, saying he’s not as good as some people believe. It was an eyebrow-raising suggestion, as Gronk’s track record speaks for itself, but it’s one of several controversial comments made by the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback this summer, so perhaps we should just chalk it up to him sticking to the shtick.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images