Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Patriots Won’t Be Fazed By Lack Of WR Depth

With preseason winding down, arguably one position above all others remains a question mark for the New England Patriots.

The wide receivers group is lacking some depth for a slew of reasons. Eric Decker retired, and Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt all have been cut. Additionally, Julian Edelman will be sidelined the first four contests of the regular season due to suspension.

But while it certainly will be a big test for quarterback Tom Brady, it hardly is anything insurmountable to him. While Brady has overcome a lack of depth before, he also has some bigger weapons remaining in Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan.

And for Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, Brady and Co. should have no issues despite the shortcomings of Patriots receivers. During Monday’s edition of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1, Sharpe explained why Brady and the Patriots will be just fine.

“Eric Decker was retired a long time ago. He just made it official… The Patriots have the most dominant player on their offensive football team, that’s not a QB, in Rob Gronkowski. That makes up for a lot.” @ShannonSharpe on why Tom Brady & the Patriots will still succeed pic.twitter.com/uSDqnpSKUm — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 27, 2018

Well put.

Indeed, Brady has proven time and time again that he is more than capable of making do with whatever weapons he does have at his disposal. So while he may have his work cut out for him, he’s not in totally uncharted waters.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images