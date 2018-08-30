Shannon Sharpe Has Issue With Tom Brady Taking Less Money With Patriots

Tom Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback in NFL history and has been the league’s best player for the better part of two decades.

But he’s never been paid like it.

The New England Patriots quarterback never has been interested in being the highest-paid player in the NFL, choosing instead to take a discount to help the Patriots build a complete team around him to compete for Super Bowl titles. Brady’s salary recently has become a point of conversation, as Aaron Rodgers inked a lucrative deal Wednesday making him the highest-paid player in the league.

The Rodgers vs. Brady debate has become popular fodder for sports talk shows, and one talking head took to Twitter on Thursday to criticize Brady for taking a pay cut for all these years.

FOX Sports 1’s Shannon Sharpe once called Brady the “greatest player in the 97-year history of the NFL,” but also has recently said Rodgers is a better quarterback than the now 41-year-old reigning NFL MVP.

So, while it’s tough to pin down Sharpe’s feelings on Brady’s legacy, his feelings on his willingness to not be paid as the league’s best player doesn’t sit well with the Hall of Fame tight end.

When a Twitter user pointed out that Brady said in 2005 that being the highest-paid player didn’t matter to him, Sharpe took issue with Brady setting a lower market for the rest of the players on his team.

The less you take as the best player. Teams think/expect everyone should take less because Brady did. So other players get lowballed https://t.co/VI9mSquT9X — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

Naturally, a host of people fired back at Sharpe, who tried to explain that if the best player in NFL history is taking a pay cut then why would the Patriots pay anyone their market value?

IF* the best does something, what’s expected of everyone else? https://t.co/Npn4VUFoaG — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

PATRIOTS. I’m talking about PATRIOTS https://t.co/eT9TfVF7We — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

I’m saying it hurts others from getting market value on his tm. Call it what you like https://t.co/T9spx5ObpQ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

You talking less money so your company can hire Sue in finance and be a better company? https://t.co/gOVejPION8 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

Did he get that from Pat? Bruh, it’s not that hard to comprehend what I’m saying https://t.co/inXBRilq0f — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2018

It certainly is an interesting point and could be one of the reasons the Patriots have been unwilling to give large contracts to a number of their players, opting instead to trade them or let them walk.

Then again, perhaps head coach Bill Belichick just is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images