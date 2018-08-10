LeBron James For U.S. Secretary Of Education? Petition Floats Radical Idea

Would LeBron James shelve his basketball and entertainment careers for the sake of the children?

Petitioners are demanding president Donald Trump fire United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and replace her with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James founded and recently inaugurated the “I Promise School,” a public institution that serves underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. As of Friday morning, Care2 Petitions has amassed 26,231 online signatures of people who believe he should lead the nation’s efforts to improve education.

“LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country,” the petition reads. “He’s shown he cares about America’s youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential.

“Betsy DeVos was hired without ever setting foot in a public school — and she’s taken every opportunity to work against the interests of the children, teachers, and families she has pledged to serve. We certainly deserve better.”

The petition’s organizer realizes the James-for-secretary idea is a pipe dream, given his contentious relationship with Trump.

“… Lebron would ever stand to work for Donald Trump and his hateful rhetoric,” the petition continues. “… but it’s worth a try!”

While anything is possible in America, this one is too far-fetched, right?

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images