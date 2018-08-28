Should Patriots Consider This Hypothetical Trade For Golden Tate?

Dez Bryant probably isn’t on his way to New England, but is there any chance the Patriots pursue another veteran wide receiver prior to Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season?

The Patriots haven’t shied away from high-profile trades in the Bill Belichick era, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggested continuing that trend when he pitched a hypothetical trade involving Golden Tate and a pair of young defenders.

“I don’t know if the Lions would consider it, but receiver Golden Tate is the type of trade target I’d inquire about for the Patriots. Playing fantasy GM, a package of defensive tackle Malcom Brown and linebacker Elandon Roberts would be something I’d float out there to see if there was a bite. Something tells me Lions fans would tell me I’m not realistic, even though Tate is entering the final year of his contract and the Patriots might have to do some cap maneuvering to bring him on.”

Tate has been a highly productive receiver for the Lions, catching at least 90 passes in each of his four seasons in Detroit. The ninth-year pro did turn 30 at the beginning of the month, but a deal for Tate, even if for just one season of his services, could provide another above-average weapon for Tom Brady.

As for Brown and Roberts, neither player appears on pace to be a pillar of the Patriots defense moving forward, so Belichick and Co. likely wouldn’t have many reservations in parting ways with the duo. But considering Tate’s importance to the Lions’ offense, the package might not satisfy Detroit.

So while it’s fun to mess around with hypothetical trades, it’s tough to imagine New England swinging a deal prior to its first game of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports