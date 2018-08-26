Slumping Red Sox Looking To Avoid Getting Swept For First Time In 2018

The Boston Red Sox are playing their worst baseball of the 2018 season.

(Compared to most teams, however, the Sox are playing great.)

Boston lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, and now has lost five of its last six games. The Red Sox will hand the ball to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in Sunday’s series finale at Tropicana Field as they look to avoid getting swept for the first time this year.

For an in-depth look at Boston’s recent struggles, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

