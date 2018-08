Bryson DeChambeau is sitting pretty after the first event of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

DeChambeau dominated at The Northern Trust, easily winning the event by four strokes to put himself on top of the FedEx Cup standings, while also bolstering his chances of making the Ryder Cup roster.

Watch the video above as NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava gives you this week’s Snell Golf Report.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images