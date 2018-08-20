Soccer

Soccer Fans Shower Sick Kids With Soft Toys In Heart-Warming Dutch Game

Grab a tissue because soccer fans in Rotterdam, Netherlands, just might move you to tears.

Fans of Dutch soccer teams S.B.V. Excelsior and Feyenoord rained soft toys onto sick children Sunday during the Eredivisie (Dutch first division) game between the Rotterdam rivals. Feyenoord invited kids from the Rotterdam Children’s Hospital to attend the game at their famous stadium, De Kuip, and fans brightened their experience in the 20th minute by tossing soft toys, lots of them, into their section.

The moving scene is going viral for obvious reasons.

Who says bad blood has to rule intra-city rivalry games like these?

