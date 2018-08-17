Softball Coach’s Wife May Avoid Charges For Mooning Spectators, Judge Says

Much like her pants, charges against a Virginia woman could be dropped from a mooning incident earlier this year.

Debbie McCulley of Salem, Va., might not face additional punishment for mooning spectators at a junior varsity softball game in May if she avoids further trouble, a judge said Thursday, per The Roanoke Times. McCulley serving community service and writing a letter of apology reportedly satisfied the judge and prosecution involved in the case.

McCulley faced an indecent exposure charge after she “stood on or close to the pitcher’s mound and pulled down her pants with her right hand to expose her right butt cheek” after a game in which her husband was coaching, according to the Times.

It was all a ruse to distract attention away from her husband, McCulley reportedly told police, as she was worried he was about to be attacked by opposing fans. But Floyd County Commonwealth attorney Eric Branscom reportedly “didn’t find that (explanation) to make very much sense.”

We can all surely agree that being a coach’s spouse isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and all parties involved are probably just happy to put this matter behind them.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images