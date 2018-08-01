Sonny Gray Caught Laughing After Getting Booed Off Mound By Yankees Fans

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Sonny Gray situation is getting ugly in New York.

The New York Yankees pitcher already is having a season to forget, and things didn’t get much better Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles. Gray surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks before getting pulled with two outs in the third inning, exiting to a chorus of boos from the Yankee Stadium crowd.

But rather than brush off the boos and take his medicine, Gray actually laughed as he walked off the mound, and cameras the whole thing.

That’s a pretty tough look in any city, but it’s especially ugly in New York, which hasn’t been shy about booing its players all season.

Here’s a photo of the grin that surely will be plastered all over New York tabloids Thursday morning:

And then there’s this tweet from 2009, which probably shouldn’t be held against Gray, but nevertheless is insanely ironic:

You have to be really good to get all of Yankee stadium to boo you as you're walking off the mound…and a hall of famer to smile about it. — Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) October 30, 2009

Honestly, it’s hard to not feel bad for Gray, as he’s in the midst of a brutal season, and it’s possible he just let out a nervous laugh. Or maybe he really just has a terrible attitude — who knows.

Either way, the 28-year-old now is 8-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 20 starts. At this point, it’s tough to see the Yankees giving him the ball to begin a postseason game.