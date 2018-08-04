Sony Michel’s Injury Opens Opportunity For Patriots Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots are looking prescient for carrying more running back depth than necessary into training camp.

Rookie Sony Michel has missed three consecutive practices with an injury, and the latest reports suggest he could be out the entire summer. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Saturday afternoon that Michel will need a procedure on his knee that will knock him out for the preseason and potentially into the regular season. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Michel will have his knee drained and will be out at least 10 days. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Michel will be back by the start of the regular season at the latest.

Regardless of Michel’s timeline, the injury increases the possibility one or both of the Patriots’ veteran backup running backs, Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee, will make the team.

Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White are considered roster locks for the Patriots at running back. The Patriots historically have kept either four or five running backs on their 53-man roster. They currently also have Hill, Gillilsee, Brandon Bolden and rookie Ralph Webb on their 90-man roster.

It’s likely Bolden will make the 53-man roster for his special-teams ability and versatility. That leaves one more spot for Hill, Gillislee or Webb.

Unless.

The Patriots elect to play it cautious and place Michel on injured reserve with the intention of bringing him back midway through the season. In that case, Burkhead, White, Bolden, Hill and Gillislee all can make the roster. Webb looks like a longshot at this point based on his training camp performance, though his odds could change after the preseason.

If it comes down to Hill or Gillislee for one spot, it appears Hill is the current favorite. Hill was receiving significant practice reps while Michel and Gillislee were injured. Gillislee was receiving reps with the Patriots’ third-team offense Saturday with rookie quarterback Danny Etling at the helm.

Assuming reports are true and Michel can avoid injured reserve, then it still might be smart to roster five running backs for the start of the regular season. Michel’s knees were a concern before he was selected 31st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, and Burkhead has dealt with a litany of injuries in the past. White is primarily a third-down back, and Bolden is best suited for emergency work.

Even if they ideally would be inactive for much of the season, it would be valuable to keep Hill or Gillislee around as insurance for Michel and Burkhead.

Injuries are so prevalent at running back, it’s usually wise to keep more bodies than necessary. When the injuries are already starting to pile up in the summer, then it’s best to play it safe when the regular season begins.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images