Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Retires From NBA; Is Hall Of Fame Next?

A little more than two years after San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan retired from the NBA, another pillar of the franchise has called it quits.

Manu Ginobili, a staple of the Spurs dynasty for 16 seasons, officially announced his retirement Monday via Twitter:

Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball. IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams. pic.twitter.com/3MLCUtmd6K — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) August 27, 2018

Ginobili was selected by the Spurs with the 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, and he quickly became one of the best second-round picks ever. The 6-foot-6 guard helped lead the Spurs to four championships (2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07 and 2013-14), made two All-Star teams, two All-NBA third teams and won a Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Ginobili’s international career for Argentina is legendary as well. He played a huge role in Argentina shocking the United States and winning the gold medal in men’s Olympic basketball in 2004. He also won a Euroleague title, a Euroleague Finals MVP and a 2008 Olympic bronze medal.

When you combine Ginobili’s NBA and international successes, it’s hard to imagine him not making the Basketball Hall of Fame in the near future.

Manu Ginóbili has retired after 16 NBA seasons. He is 1 of 8 players in NBA history to win 4 NBA Championships and an Olympic gold medal, and is the only non-U.S. born player to do so. pic.twitter.com/Tu1YA6y6OL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2018

Ginobili’s retirement means neither him, Duncan or Tony Parker (signed with the Charlotte Hornets last month) will play for the Spurs next season. It’s truly the end of an era — one of the most successful in league history.

