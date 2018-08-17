Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down On Saying Bill Belichick Isn’t The GOAT

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Bill Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history.

He made that clear earlier this week on ESPN’s “First Take,” and he doubled down Thursday when a listener called in to his radio show to discuss who should be considered The GOAT.

Smith’s argument against Belichick — who he believes is the best coach of the modern era — centers around Tom Brady and Spygate.

Belichick has won five Super Bowl titles in eight trips as head coach of the Patriots., He has helped build and maintain an NFL powerhouse. But there always will be skeptics, like Smith, who wonder how successful the Patriots would have been without a superstar quarterback and a little rule-bending.

