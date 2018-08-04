Stephen A. Smith Shreds Tom Brady, Not Buying QB’s Rumored Deflategate Loyalty

A recent development in the seemingly never-ending Deflategate saga paints Tom Brady in a good light, but some aren’t buying it.

In a book set to be published about the ordeal, a story within it reportedly was unearthed that the New England Patriots quarterback could have avoided his four-game suspension had he paid a $1 million fine and admitted that two Patriots equipment guys were responsible for deflating the footballs. Instead, Brady took the fall so as not to smear the pair’s reputation.

So while that story certainly looks good for Brady, Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying it. The ESPN talk show host blasted Brady for controlling the narrative, even going as far as calling him “LeBron Brady,” during Friday’s edition of “First Take.”

Take a listen (with Smith’s rant starting at 1:19):

Goodness.

But to be fair to Smith, it is expected that many Brady/Patriots detractors will have a healthy dose of skepticism over what’s reported, particularly if it paints a nice picture of the quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images