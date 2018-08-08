Stephen Miller, White House Adviser, Reportedly Once Crashed Girls’ Track Meet

Before White House senior adviser Stephen Miller helped craft the “zero tolerance” border policy of separating young migrant children from their families, he reportedly was an accomplished high school athlete.

Well, not really. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

Miller was the architect of President Donald Trump’s family separation policy and now is attempting to enact a policy that will make it harder for legal immigrants to become United States citizens.

“No nation can have the policy that whole classes of people are immune from immigration law or enforcement,” Miller told The New York Times in June. “It was a simple decision by the administration to have a zero tolerance policy for illegal entry, period. The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

So what kind of person comes up with the idea to take children from their parents — and reportedly enjoys seeing the photos of them at the detention centers?

The same kind of person who once reportedly broke into a high school girls track race to try to prove men were the superior gender.

Matt Flegenheimer of The New York Times wrote the following in October about Miller’s time as a student in Santa Monica, Calif.

“He jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls’ track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls’ team from another school, not his own.)”

That’s right, Miller allegedly went to another school’s track meet to try to prove his gender superiority. And the White House didn’t even take the time to deny this; they just wanted it clear that Miller ran in a different school’s race.

While Miller’s 100-yard dash time probably isn’t on the impressive end, it still might be faster than the pace at which the administration is reuniting the families they’ve separated.

The administration reportedly was warned that the separation policy would have a negative impact on the children, both physically and mentally, but they chose to enact the policy regardless. After intense scrutiny, President Trump signed a vague executive order calling for the reunification of migrant children and their families, but as of Aug. 6, 2,300 children still were in detention centers, per Vox.