Steve Pearce Describes Feeling Of Making Big Impact In Red Sox-Yankees Opener

Steve Pearce really hadn’t flashed his power since joining the Boston Red Sox, but that all changed Thursday night.

Pearce turned in a monster performance in the series opener against the New York Yankees, blasting three home runs to help the Red Sox pick up a 15-7 win at Fenway Park.

After the game, Pearce caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to talk about his big night, as well as the intensity of a Red Sox-Yankees game. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports